COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Area Vocational Center (CAVC) is set to break ground on a $25 million expansion and renovation project, aimed at enhancing workforce training for students across the region. The ceremonial event will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at the construction site located at the intersection of South Morrison and Caseyville Roads in Collinsville, directly across from the existing CAVC building and Collinsville High School campus.

Officials from the Collinsville Community Unit School District #10, along with members of the design and construction team, local business leaders, trade unions, professional organizations, and representatives from the State of Illinois are expected to attend the ceremony.

The upgraded facility will serve 10 area Metro East school districts, including Civic Memorial, Dupo, East Alton-Wood River, Edwardsville, Highland, Lebanon, Mascoutah, Roxana, and Triad high schools. The new CAVC is designed to create a more robust pipeline for careers in trades, the service industry, education, and healthcare providing increased opportunities for students from these districts.

The initiative aims not only to improve the quality of career and technical education (CTE) but also to potentially include additional high schools in CTE programs, thereby fostering a skilled workforce to meet the demands of current and future businesses in the region.

