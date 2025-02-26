COLLINSVILLE — John Proffitt, a long-time advocate for Special Olympics, made his 17th plunge into Carlyle Lake on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Proffitt, who serves as the Crime Free Multi-Housing Coordinator for the Collinsville Police Department, has dedicated much of his life to public service, particularly in support of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Proffitt’s involvement with Special Olympics extends beyond the annual plunges. He has held various roles within the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run, including serving as a State Committee Member representing Leg 4/Region J, which encompasses the Metro East area. His commitment to the organization has been recognized through multiple awards, including the Flame of Hope Award in 2016 and the title of Leg 4 Officer of the Year in 2019.

"John does not do any of this for the awards and recognition," a representative from the Collinsville Police Department said. "He is a man truly deserving of it."

Proffitt's impact is noted not only in his award recognitions but also in the lives he has touched through his advocacy and support for athletes, families, and law enforcement officers. His dedication to empowering athletes and supporting communities has made a significant difference, as highlighted by his colleagues.

"Your hard work, compassion, and advocacy have set a shining example for all of us," the Collinsville Police Department said in a statement about his latest achievement. "We are honored to have John as a member of our agency and for being a beacon of support, joy, and strength."

In addition to the plunge event, the Collinsville community is preparing for the upcoming Collinsville Dumpster Plunge, scheduled for this Friday at the VFW, with plunging set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

