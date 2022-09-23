Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Collins Farms at 219 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville had its ribbon cutting with the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon.

Sophie Gianaris, an owner of Collins Farms, said her business has been open since June.

"My mom and sister own this business with me," she said. "We had this dream of owning our own business. I lived in Charleston, South Carolina for college and they have places like this everywhere. Edwardsville had nothing like this. I also spent some time in New York City and they had trendy healthy eating options, and I felt Edwardsville needed this type of business.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We were looking to fill a void in the city and that is what we have tried to do. My grandfather and family have Collins Farms in Yale, IL. When considering names, my mom suggested Collins Farms and we decided Collins Farms is special to us with us selling greens and salads. We have a new fall menu dropping next week with several pumpkin and fall types flavors. All our greens and salads are fresh."

Gianaris also raved about their specialty coffees and the overall experience of visiting the new restaurant.

The business is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and is closed on Sunday.

For more information, call (618) 250-8997, email info@collinsfarmssalads.com, or visit their Facebook page.

More like this: