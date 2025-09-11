ALTON - Collin Brown cares about his school community.

For his hard work, Collin Brown is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

As a junior, Brown has been heavily involved in the Alton High School student body. He serves on the Student Council, where he represents his peers and regularly advocates for his classmates.

A natural leader, Brown's decision to join the Student Council was an easy one. It’s important to him to make sure his fellow students have someone they can count on. He works hard to ensure the community is supported and heard.

When he’s not at school, he works a part-time job and spends a lot of time with his friends. He also enjoys fishing and working on his car, both of which are passions.

He has big plans for after graduation, and he is off to a great start as he looks ahead to his senior year. His teachers and loved ones will support him every step of the way.

“I would first start out as a paramedic then go into school to be a pediatric surgeon,” he shared.

Congratulations to Collin for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

