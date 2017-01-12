BETHALTO - The beautiful seven-month-old Collie Dog, Myah, is back safe and sound with its owner, Jessica Glunt, a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student who lives in Bethalto.

Glunt said she was overjoyed that Myah is back before the intense winter storm hits Friday and the weekend, now with an ice warning.

“I am super happy that Myah is home,” she said. “We cried when we were able to get her. I just wanted to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”

A resident had viewed Myah’s photo that had been publicized and saw her in their back yard early Thursday. The person tried to catch Myah but was unsuccessful but had Jessica Glunt’s phone number from the Web post and made contact. Myah and her boyfriend quickly drove over to the area and they saw her at the corner of McCoy Road and Old Bethalto Road in Bethalto.

“My boyfriend tried to grab her, but she got away, then I squeaked her toy, then called for her and she came running across the cornfield into my arms,” Jessica said.

Myah accumulated a body full of corn burs on her journey that lasted nearly 24 hours, apparently with a lot of time in a field. Jessica filled a bowl full of corn burs off Myah’s fur when she was able to tend to her.

Jessica is a junior studying business management at SIUE. She said she will be breathing a sigh of relief on Friday when the icy winter weather hits the Riverbend region.

“I am just glad she is home before the ice storm,” an elated Jessica said.

