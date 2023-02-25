GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and Athletic Director Cedric Brown have announced the return of Kavon Lacey as the Interim Men’s Basketball Coach, beginning today.

Coach Lacey will return to the court with the team this week for practices and to coach the team’s final home game Saturday, Feb. 25 against Olney Central College at 3 p.m. in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena.

Over the past two weeks, the college and Brown have developed a plan to provide Coach Lacey with additional college support to be successful in the role as head coach. Coach Lacey, who also serves as a full-time team member in another department located away from the Godfrey campus, will be splitting his time – 50 percent on campus as the Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach and 50 percent in the Adult Education division – providing him the additional time he needs to focus on basketball operations, recruitment and team and player development.

Lewis and Clark Community College President Ken Trzaska said the college is supportive of moving the basketball program forward over the next year under Interim Coach Lacey.

“We’ve taken some time over the past two weeks to step back and better understand that the college could have done more to support one of our own team members,” Trzaska said. “We believe that providing Coach Lacey more time on campus to oversee the men’s basketball team’s administrative and daily operations will provide him the necessary support to better demonstrate his ability to be successful as a head coach.”

Coach Lacey will remain the Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach through the 2023-2024 season and will have the opportunity to apply for the permanent head coach position following that season.

Brown said the decision to bring Coach Lacey back to the court is focused on developing him as a coach.

“We all want Coach Lacey to be successful as a head basketball coach at this level,” Brown said. “His role is integral to the development of our student-athletes both on and off the court. The decision to provide more on-campus time to Coach Lacey gives him the opportunity to prove to the college and the student-athletes that he is dedicated to the success of the program and our student-athletes.”

Coach Lacey is looking forward to returning to the court with his team this week.

“I am thankful, not only for the opportunity to return to the court with my team, but for the college’s additional support to provide me more time on campus and in athletics that I need to prove I can be successful in this role,” Lacey said. “I am looking forward to getting my team through the postseason and focusing on recruitment for next year’s team.”

Trzaska added that the decision to reinstate Lacey into the coaching role was a collaborative one.

“Dr. Brown is aiming to develop and grow Lewis and Clark athletics into a national powerhouse across all athletic programs and in the classroom,” Trzaska said. “I fully support Dr. Brown’s vision for the Lewis and Clark athletics program, and our decision to reinstate Coach Lacey reflects our culture of support and advancement of our college and our team members.”

