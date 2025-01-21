SPRINGFIELD — Colleen Schumann, the reigning Miss Calhoun County, achieved a top finish out of 74 contestants at the 2024 Miss Illinois County Pageant held this past weekend in Springfield. Colleen was 16th overall at the pageant.

The 2025 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen is Johnna Fulcher representing Henry County.

In a heartfelt message following the event, Schumann expressed gratitude to the Calhoun County Fair Board for their support, including a special dinner and floral arrangements.

“I met so many amazing girls from across the state and made memories that will last a lifetime,” she wrote about her Miss Illinois County Pageant experience.

Schumann extended thanks to the Calhoun County Queens Club for their assistance during the pageant, highlighting the camaraderie among participants.

“Tara, Stacey, and Emily, you guys are the best of the best,” she said, acknowledging their efforts to ensure her comfort throughout the weekend.

The Miss Calhoun County also praised her hairstylist, Britney Chantelle, for her work, noting the compliments she received on her hair. “You amazed me every day by working your magic,” Schumann stated. Additionally, she expressed appreciation for Lucy, who helped with her makeup.

Schumann recognized the support from her family and friends who attended the pageant, saying, “Your love and support this weekend made me feel so loved and cherished.” She also acknowledged her fellow contestants, Molly and Kate, as her “sister Queens,” for their encouragement.

In closing, Schumann expressed her gratitude to the Calhoun community for their overwhelming support, stating, “The love and support I received from our community was unmatched.” She concluded her message by thanking Calhoun for the opportunity to represent them this year.