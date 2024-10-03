ALTON - As a natural leader, it’s no wonder Colleen Robinson has had a successful four years at Alton High School.

For her hard work, Colleen Robinson is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Robinson has made a name for herself as a strong student at AHS. Though only in twelfth grade, she already stands out as someone with powerful leadership skills and the determination to successfully handle her responsibilities.

She has been a member of the Redbird Nest Spirit Club since her freshman year, and she currently serves as the vice president of the club. She is also a member of the Student Council. These roles allow Robinson to represent and advocate for her fellow students in a number of ways.

If school and extracurriculars didn’t keep her busy enough, Robinson also works full-time as a waitress. She previously played volleyball and still enjoys watching sports and spending time with her family and friends. Along with her family, Robinson is a member of the Great River Road Doom Buggy Club.

Though Robinson has a great senior year ahead of her, she also understands the importance of planning ahead. Looking forward, Robinson has big plans for the future. She already knows exactly where she wants to go and what she wants to do after graduation.

“I plan on attending the University of Missouri, majoring in biology pre-med,” she said.

Congratulations to Colleen for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

