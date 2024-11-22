MILLSTADT - Colleen C. Hensel, a dedicated educator and beloved community member, died on Nov. 20, 2024, at age 82. She impacted the lives of countless people in the Millstadt/Belleville area through her work as a mother, wife, teacher, volunteer, and friend.

Born and raised in Springfield, IL., Colleen attended Sacred Heart-Griffin School and later pursued her education at a junior college before earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Saint Louis University in 1962. Her teaching career began at Ritenour High School in St. Louis, where she taught History, English, and Geography. It was during her first day at the school that she met her future husband, Pete Hensel, who sought her help for directions. Their relationship blossomed, leading to a marriage that lasted over six decades.

After moving to Belleville where Pete took a teaching and coaching position, Colleen continued her career in education at Belle Valley South Elementary School. For 20 years, she taught seventh-grade vocabulary, English, and History, leaving a significant mark on her students. Later, she taught GED courses in Cahokia through Southwestern Illinois College, a role she cherished for five years.

Article continues after sponsor message

Colleen's commitment to her community extended beyond the classroom. She and Pete were active members of St. James Catholic Church, the Millstadt Optimist Club, and the Millstadt Historical Society, among others. Colleen also participated in the Delta Kappa Gamma Professional Sorority for Women Educators and the Red Hat Society.

The family was central to Colleen's life. She and Pete, both only children, raised three children: Mary Hensel (Jarrett), Rick (Michelle) Hensel, and Lynn (Dena) Hensel. Her grandchildren, Cole and Cailyn, brought her immense joy.

Visitation for Colleen Hensel will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, followed by a funeral Mass at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held afterward at Millpond Brewing, located at 308 E Washington St, Millstadt, IL., with catering provided by Ott's Tavern of Millstadt.

More like this: