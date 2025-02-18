ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting some additional snow on Tuesday evening, Feb. 18, 2025, but it is expected to taper off by early morning on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist at the NWS in St. Louis, indicated that the NWS anticipates a lull in precipitation until approximately evening on Tuesday, continuing until about 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Snowfall amounts are projected to range from 1 to 3 inches in the region. A tighter gradient is noted: areas closer to Alton may see around 1 inch, while Gosselin said the Waterloo area could receive up to 3 inches.

Temperatures in the region are expected to remain extremely cold, with overnight lows projected to be between 5 and 10 degrees above zero. Gosselin cautioned that the frigid conditions may hinder some road treatment efforts, making for difficult travel conditions early Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, 2025.

Lydia JaJa, another meteorologist at the St. Louis NWS, was contacted at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, and she said that St. Clair County could receive another 2-3 inches of snow when it begins at a predicted 5 p.m. on Tuesday. She said Madison and Calhoun will likely receive an additional 1-2 inches.

Early reports came into the NWS at 7 a.m. from Jersey, Mascoutah and Lebanon this morning. Jersey reported an inch of snow by 7 a.m. today while Lebanon and Mascoutah had 0.8 inches of snow in their reports. JaJa predicted snowfall to stop around 4 a.m. in the region.

Wednesday will bring a slight chance of flurries before 4 p.m., with a high temperature near 18 degrees. Wind chill values may drop as low as -10 degrees during the night, with a low around 3 degrees.

The forecast for Thursday indicates sunny but cold conditions, with a high near 18 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise, reaching mid to upper 20s on Friday and mid to upper 30s by Saturday. A significant warm-up is anticipated for Sunday, with highs nearing 50 degrees, and the following week could see temperatures exceeding 50 degrees by Monday and Tuesday.

Residents are advised to prepare for cold temperatures and potential travel disruptions due to the weather conditions in the coming days.

This Afternoon

A chance of flurries between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of snow after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 14. North wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Snow, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 9 degrees. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of flurries with a slight chance of snow before 4pm, then a chance of flurries between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Increasing clouds and cold, with a high near 18. North wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northwest wind around 11 mph.

Thursday

Sunny and cold, with a high near 18. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 25.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

