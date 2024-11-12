EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville's varsity hockey team secured a decisive victory over Columbia, winning 7-3 on Monday night, Nov. 11, 2024, at the Edwardsville RP Lumber Center rink.

Zach Cohn scored two goals in the match for Edwardsville, while Jack Reuss had two goals for Columbia.

Columbia opened the scoring with a goal from Jack Reuss, taking a 1-0 lead early in the game. However, Edwardsville quickly responded, with Cohn scoring at 9:43 in the first period to tie the game. The home team took control with a series of goals, including Caleb Brune's shot that put Edwardsville ahead 2-1, followed by Blake Huneke's goal at 10:11 in the second period, extending the lead to 3-1.

Dean Schlarman and Reed Wolfe added to the score for Edwardsville, bringing the total to 5-1 before Columbia's Reuss scored again with 2:20 left in the second period, making it 5-2. In the third period, Cohn scored his second goal at 12:35, and Will Whittaker followed with another for Edwardsville, pushing the score to 7-2. Columbia's Mason Neidbalski capped off the game with a late goal, finalizing the score at 7-3.

Edwardsville Coach Jason Walker commented on the performance, and said: “I thought the second and third periods were the best we have played this year in our league.”

With this victory, Edwardsville improves its record to 5-4-1.

The team is set to resume play at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, against Granite City at the Granite Rink, followed by a home game against Parkway West on at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the Edwardsville rink.

In the 9 p.m. game at the RP Lumber rink, Granite City varsity slipped by Triad 3-2.

At East Alton, these were the scores:

Alton 6, East Alton-Wood River 1.

Highland 3, Bethalto 2.

