NORMAL - Cohen Osborn won two events, while the relay teams won two of their three races as Edwardsville won the Normal Community Iron Invitational meet on Jan. 9 in Normal.

The Tigers won the meet with 379 points, with the host Ironmen coming in second with 350 points, Metamora was third with 317 points, Galesburg came in fourth with 263 points, Peoria Richwoods finished fifth with 246 points, Normal Community West was sixth at 221 points, Bloomington Central Catholic came in seventh with 128 points and East Moline United was eighth with 89 points.

Osborn's wins came in the 100-yard backstroke at 52.85 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly at 52.80 seconds. The 200-yard medley relay team of Eddie Myers, Osborn, Owen Gruben and Evan Grinter took the race at 1:42.43, while the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Grinter, Myers, Osborn and Austin Norcio won their race at 1:32.81.

Edwardsville head boys swim coach Christian Rhoten said his boys really rose to the occasion up in Normal.

"We knew it would be a tough battle with lots of good competition, but our boys handled it well," he said. "It was a great practice run for a sectionals type of meet."

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Norcio, Gruben, Luke DeConcini and Logan Oertle came in second at 3:36.93, while Norcio came in second in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:24.56. Norcio and Oertle came in second and third respectively in the 200-yard individual medley, having respective times of 1:56.90 and 1:57.40, with Grinter coming in second in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.85 seconds and Gruben placing third at 23.29. seconds.

Grinter came in third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.43 seconds, while Myers was third in the 100-yard backstroke at 58.79 seconds and Gruben took third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.89 seconds.

