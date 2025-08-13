CBT skills group to provide an educational, supportive environment for individuals seeking reflection

ALTON – Individuals looking for answers and solutions to address negative outcome patterns in their relationships now have access to a therapeutic approach that can empower themselves to take control of their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors, leading to positive changes in their lives.

Psychological Services Department at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Services is offering a Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Skills Group to provide an educational, supportive environment for individuals seeking to reflect on their relationships, talk about negative outcome patterns, learn communication strategies, build awareness of self-talk, strengthen self-care and work toward healthier relationships.

Led by Lisa Lawrence, M.S.W., licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), psychotherapist, the CBT Skills Group is fostered by a collaborative approach whereby therapists and clients work together to identify problems, set goals, and develop strategies. CBT involves active participation from the client, including individual work conducted outside of therapy sessions to practice skills learned during skills group time.

“Cognitive Behavioral Therapy posits that an individual’s thoughts influence their emotions and behaviors, and vice versa,” says Ms. Lawrence. “And while past experiences can be relevant, CBT primarily focuses on the present and how to manage current difficulties.”

CBT is a type of psychotherapy (also known as “talk therapy”) that focuses on how thoughts and behaviors influence feelings. “It's a structured, goal-oriented approach used to help individuals manage a wide range of mental health conditions and other problems. CBT helps people identify and change negative or unhelpful thinking patterns and behaviors to improve their overall well-being,” says Lawrence.

Overall, CBT helps individuals develop coping mechanisms to manage difficult emotions and situations. “In essence, CBT is a versatile therapeutic approach that can be beneficial for a wide range of individuals, whether they are struggling with a diagnosed mental health condition or simply seeking to improve their emotional well-being,” Lawrence says.

The CBT Skills Group weekly sessions begin on Monday September 8, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and are open to individuals 18 years of age and older.

The CBT Skills Group is facilitated by a licensed clinical therapist and is covered by most insurance plans. All CBT Skills Group sessions will be held in the Psychological Services Department at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center (1 Saint Anthony’s Way, 3rd Floor West, Alton, Illinois 62002).

For more information or to register, call 618-474-6240.

