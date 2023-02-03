Couples names: Codi And Katelyn

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

City: Dow

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: October 3, 2010

Date married: July 31, 2015

What makes your relationship special? We were young when we met. I lived in Dow, IL with my family. I moved to Florida and North Carolina. He followed me every step of the way and has stood by me through everything.

Share a memory you have made together: We have 2 beautiful daughters together. We have traveled together and taken so many fun trips. We love the family farm we live on. We both love Jesus and love taking our family to church.

More like this:

Candlelight Vigil Planned for Gun Violence Awareness
5 days ago
Community Rallies to Support O'Fallon's Ashley Bennett’s Three Children
Jun 1, 2025
Great Rivers Choral Society Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Jul 1, 2025
Lucy Haskell Playhouse to Host Free Open House and Birthday Party Events
Jul 9, 2025
Maryville to Host Annual Homecoming Carnival and Parades
Jul 2, 2025

 