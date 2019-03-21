March 19, 2019 - Mayor McCormick announced today that Chris Sichra, Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator will be holding a Code Red drive on Thursday March 28, 2019 from Noon – 3:00 PM in conjunction with early voting to help educate and prepare residents for the 2019 severe weather season.

The callback system known as “Code Red” is operated by the Madison County Emergency Management Agency and is designed to send group emergency messages to a caller’s cell, email or home phone that warns residents of imminent severe weather like severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings. The service is free to those who sign up.

Sichra, who has been working for the village for a half a decade representing its emergency management interests has an extensive safety background that involves nearly 30 years’ experience working in various municipal public safety positions throughout his career.

Sichra’s mission focuses on a “collaborative approach” to provide local municipal support to the Madison County Emergency Management Agency’s Code Red program. Supporting the program also involves educating and preparing the public about disasters and teaching about measures they can take at home to plan, mitigate and prepare for disasters.

The drive will be held at Godfrey Village Hall located at 6810 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035 on Thursday, March 28th from Noon to 3:00 PM. Sichra will be on hand to assist residents to sign up for the service and have “one on one” consulting to answer questions regarding severe weather, home disaster preparation and pass out literature to educate residents about the home disaster planning process.

Sichra advises that it is important for residents to sign up for Code Red, as it may be the only warning you will get to take cover, especially late at night or early in the morning, adding that he himself was once caught off guard during a late-night tornado that damaged his home in the 1980’s and tore the half off of a neighbor’s house, sharing that It was a scary experience, and wouldn’t want anyone to have to go through that.” He adds: “I’m especially thankful to the county EMA staff, Director Todd Fulton, Mary Kate Brown and Tony Falconio for all the hard work they have done towards seeing to the continued success of the Code Red program, we ALL depend on them.”

Mayor McCormick praised Sichra’s dedication over the years educating people and protecting village interests during disasters and encourages everyone to get signed up for Code Red warnings, the service is free and you can sign up online at this link: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/68684CD288F8

If you have any questions or concerns or need help signing up, or have a business or group in Godfrey that would like to host a sign up drive you can contact Chris Sichra at: publicsafety@godfreyil.org

