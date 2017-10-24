EDWARDSVILLE - Code 3 Spices owners Mike Radosevich and Chris Bohnemeier accepted the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center’s (SBDC) Small Business of the Year Award on Wednesday, Oct. 18 for the second straight year.

“Code 3 Spices is the perfect example of the kind of power a small business can generate with passion and ambition,” said SBDC at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May. “The owners are dedicated to their business and the community. They deserved to win the Small Business of the Year award for how much they have accomplished and for their future endeavors.”

Code 3 Spices opened in late 2012 and has grown tremendously. It offers five high-quality blends of spices. Each flavor profile is monosodium glutamate (MSG)-free and gluten-free with no preservatives. Their two sauce flavors are MSG-free, gluten-free and do not include high fructose corn syrup like many popular brands. Products are available through their website and retail locations throughout the St. Louis area.

Before Radosevich and Bohnemeier created Code 3 Spices, they were using their rubs in amateur level barbecue competitions. Since then, they have participated in 80 events with multiple awards, including championships. Now, they are widely known and have created a pro competition team with their love of Code 3 Spices, sauces and other barbecue products.

“We have the mindset of shoot for the stars,” Radosevich stated. “When we are faced with a challenge, we take it head on and try to learn how we can effectively grow from there. We are always learning from issues to better ourselves for the future.”

Code 3 Spices is highly successful at executing its mission. The company focuses on offering the highest quality ingredients and products, as well as supporting the community of first responders and armed services. For each bottle purchased, $.25 is contributed to organizations that support police, fire, medical and military personnel.

Radosevich and Bohnemeier hosted Smokin’ on Main BBQ Competition and Festival in July 2017. The event generated $3,500 for both the Collinsville Food Pantry and the U.S. Veterans Foundation.

Their newest accomplishment is acquiring Ace Hardware as their largest retailer, and Code 3 Spices will be an Ace direct vendor. Individuals may request Code 3 Spices at a local Ace Hardware, and customers will be able to purchase the award-winning products from home. Code 3 Spices is in 1,000 stores nationwide. It is also available in Canada.

Similarly, Code 3 Spices has grown rapidly on its social media platforms, including Facebook (18,495 followers), Twitter (2,548 followers), Instagram (61,000 followers) and Pinterest (744 followers).

The Metro East SBDC has been there to support Code 3 Spices along the way. Radosevich stated, “Going to the SBDC was the best decision we ever made.”

The SBDC has supported Code 3 Spices with media releases, marketing resources and assisting with brand awareness. Di Maggio May said, “Mike and Chris are definitely go-getters and work hard. They are headed in a positive direction, and we are always here to help.”

Radosevich guarantees that they are a business to keep an eye on, because they execute their mission and customer service flawlessly. Contact Code 3 Spices at (618)-855-8855. For more information visit code3spices.com.

The Illinois Metro East SBDC assists start-up ventures like Code 3 Spices as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East SBDC at SIUE at (618) 650-2929.

