BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 59, ROXANA 36: Eleven points each from Noah Coddington and A.J. Risavy helped Metro East Lutheran to a 59-36 non-conference win over Roxana at Hooks Gym Tuesday night.

The Knights improved to 10-11 on the year with the win; the Shells fell to 9-13 overall.

J.J. Schwartz contributed 10 points for the Knights; Roxana was led by Zach Golenor's 15 points, with Mickey Ross adding seven and Zack Haas six.

MEL is off until Feb. 1, when they host Westminster Christian; Roxana travels to Carlinville for a Friday night South Central Conference game.