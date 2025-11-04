ALTON - David C. Pizzurro, a commander in the U.S. Coast Guard, retired in the summer of 2025 after 25 years of service, according to a tribute submitted by his mother, Janet Beneze Filberth.

Pizzurro, who was raised in Alton and later lived in Lake Lotawana, Mo., dedicated his career to the Coast Guard, serving in Hawaii, Alaska, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Filberth highlighted Pizzurro’s commitment to his country, faith, and family, noting that he was an excellent student who earned admission to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Throughout his career, he received numerous medals and honors. Pizzurro’s service spanned from 2000 to 2025.

“My son was raised in Lake Lotawana, Missouri. From the time he was a little boy, I knew he was destined for service to his country,” Filberth wrote. “I am so proud of him and his accomplishments, his commitment to God, the USCG, and his family. God Bless the USA and Semper Paratus.”

The U.S. Coast Guard’s motto, Semper Paratus, means “Always Ready,” reflecting the dedication Pizzurro demonstrated throughout his career.