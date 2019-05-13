The Coalition of Concerned Citizens of the Alton Area join those who call for the resignation of Mr. David Heyen from the Lewis & Clark Community College Board of Trustees. Based upon his racist comments on social media, he is unfit to serve on this or any other educational board that promotes diversity and inclusion.

The Coalition has been working with the College for many years in an effort to welcome inclusion of all racial and ethnic groups among faculty, staff, and students. A number of us who were employees of the College prior to the formation of the Coalition worked for many years to make Lewis & Clark Community College a welcoming institution for everyone.

It is truly sad to have someone of Mr. Heyen’s character to serve in such a position to jeopardize progress the College has made in its efforts to make the College a welcoming institution. During these divisive times in our Country, we certainly do not need someone who embraces the creation of more divisiveness on the Board.

Article continues after sponsor message

Based upon his comments and stance that creates more divisiveness, we call upon Mr. Heyen to do the right thing and resign from the Lewis & Clark Community College’s Board of Trustees immediately to prevent further dissension within the community.

Dr. Rance Thomas, Vice President of the Coalition

Bishop Samuel White, President of the Coalition

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: