EDWARDSVILLE - Coal mining plays a rich part of history in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area and recently Patty Odom’s fourth-grade class at Woodland Elementary School did a simulated lesson of what it was like and the difficulties of it.

Odom said the previous day or two her classroom talks about the history of coal mining to present day. Much has changed over the years in regard to coal mining with increased technology and automation.

Chocolate chips are used to simulate nuggets of coal.

“The biggest lesson they learn is how difficult coal mining can be and about the land and reclamation,” Odom said. “They also learn about being responsible, about business and what it takes to make a profit in business.”

The teacher continued, “We look at videos where they know land gets destroyed. Some of the chocolate chips are destroyed, too. I have done this since 2007 in the classroom.”

The simulations make a big difference and help accommodate the students’ learning of concepts, which is important in the education process.

Odom is a big believer in using simulated lessons to help teach.

“This is all encompassing, they do the reading and then hands-on simulation and then they write,” she said. “I absolutely love teaching in the Edwardsville School District. This is my 13th year teaching.”

