ALTON - This week has been a tough one for the students and faculty at Alton High School and the family of Robert Logan. Logan, Alton High School tennis coach, died on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Alton High School athletic director Jeff Alderman said Logan approached his cancer wit h the same ferociousness that he loved in his kids as competitors.

“He did so much for so many of our kids, not just on the tennis courts but in the entire Alton School District,” Alderman said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Kayla and Robert's entire family. I personally am thankful that I got to work with Robert for these past four years. He will leave a legacy for all of our kids and coaches to look up to. We all have nothing but the fondest of memories of Robert.”

Alton High School girls tennis coach Jessie Macias echoed Alderman's words and said: “We are all saddened by the loss of Robert. He was a passionate coach who dedicated a lot of time to the Alton High programs and tennis in the entire area. For a lot of the tennis community it is like losing a loved member of the family. He was always on the courts helping kids and all the players just adored him.”

Macias said his best memories from tennis all include Robert and there are a lot of other people who feel the same way.

“We all love him and will never forget how much he has done for the community, not just with tennis but also as a friend and role model for so many,” he said. ”Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Edwardsville Coach Dave Lipe perhaps summed Robert up best with these words: “He was very loved, very loving, kind and considerate and competitive. He did a great job teaching his kids sportsmanship. Everybody in the area associated with tennis is sad about Robert’s passing.”

See Robert Logan's Obituary by clicking this link.

