WOOD RIVER - Mark Beatty, athletic director for East Alton Wood River, said the summer basketball league held at the Wood River Recreation Center has been successful, with strong attendance and positive feedback from participants.

The league, which began earlier this summer, features games officiated by Illinois High School Association referees. Teams pay a small entry fee that covers the cost of officials and facility use. The recreation center offers two gyms, each with a curtain dividing two basketball courts and two volleyball courts, providing ample space for the East Alton Wood River girls and boys teams.

This past Monday, East Alton met Maryville Christian, Roxana played Bunker Hill and Metro East Lutheran faced Granite City in girls action. In boys games, EAWR met Marquette Catholic, Dupo and Father McGivney Catholic squared off and the night ended with Jersey against East Alton-Wood River.

“Summer basketball has worked out great,” Beatty said. “The Wood River Rec Center has been super good to work with. We have had good attendance, and they have sold concessions.” He added that many players participating in the league hold memberships at the facility.

Beatty noted the goal has been to utilize the recreation center since its construction, highlighting the convenience of sharing a parking lot with the school.

Looking ahead, Beatty said a similar summer volleyball program is also planned for July, with a brief pause in basketball to accommodate the transition.

“Summer programs are important because players are made in the summer in almost every sport,” Beatty said. “A lot of coaches are looking for places to play and scrimmages. This is more of a game environment with real officials, and we have gotten compliments.” He emphasized a prime focus is on teaching players how to run offenses during the games.

