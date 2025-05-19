ROXANA - The Roxana Shells girls soccer team had a successful season that ended at 7-10-2, and also enjoyed success despite having a small roster for much of the year. Roxana's season ended Friday night in a first-round playoff match at Father McGivney 2-0 to Maryville Christian.

“It was a great season,” said Roxana head coach Lori Yates. “We battled numbers all season, we only had one sub most times, if any, and these girls came out and played every game, every minute, and never complained, played their all. We had a really good season, despite not having the numbers, and I just feel like we had six solid freshmen, and I look forward to the future with those freshmen, and see what they’re going to produce in the next couple of years.”

Yates remains confident of a bright future for Roxana girls soccer.

The Shells did have their share of chances to score, but couldn’t find the back of the net against Maryville Christian in the defeat on Friday night.

“We did have a lot of good chances,” Yates said. “It wasn’t in the cards for us tonight, but again, the girls played well, like they’ve played all season. It just, some days, the ball doesn’t go in the back of the net. I guess it was just one of those days.”

Yates sees the future of the program as a good one, indeed.

“We’re graduating three seniors,” Yates said, “but I’m hoping with our six freshmen, and we’re picking up some more next year, that we keep on growing and learning, and keep on being competitive in our group. I’m just thankful that these girls were resilient."

