FARINA — Father McGivney Catholic High School's girls volleyball team concluded its 2024-2025 season with a two-set defeat to Nokomis on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. The Griffins lost the first set 25-22 and the second set 25-9.

Head coach Jake Williams reflected on the match, noting the challenge of the second set.

"We got behind fast on the second set against Nokomis and didn't recover," he said. Despite the loss, Williams emphasized the positive aspects of the season, stating, "I am not happy how the season ended but I am very proud of the girls."

Under Coach Williams' leadership, the Griffins finished the season with a strong overall record of 24-11.

