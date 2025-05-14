EDWARDSVILLE - Although the Lancers weren’t able to get much off of Edwardsville pitcher Joe Chiarodo in a 7-0 loss on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, they played very well defensively, making some good plays behind their three pitchers on the day.

Belleville East head coach Ryan Wiggs said, “Grady (Davis) played really well at third, I thought. Gabe made a nice play at second, and we ran down some balls in the outfield. Brody (Lindemann) caught a guy stealing, so we did play some good defense today. Unfortunately, when you get two hits, your chances of winning aren’t high.”

Wiggs also gave tremendous credit to Edwardsville's Chiarodo’s performance on the mound.

“He had a perfect game, there, until the sixth,” Wiggs said. “Gabe got a hit to break it up, but obviously, he’s a (Southeastern Conference) type player, and he’s a really good competitor.”

Although the Lancers lost the game, all is not lost for East to win the conference championship.

“No, and that was the message to the guys,” Wiggs said, “is that we play them Thursday, and we’ve got to come out ready to play. And if we win that one, we’re right back in the mix of things.”

As far as the remainder of the season goes, Wiggs is optimistic about the Lancers’ chances.

“Obviously, we have Edwardsville on Thursday,” Coach Wiggs said, “and the next week, we have some Collinsville games. I tell the guys all the time that we want to be heading in an upward trajectory at the end of the season, and that’s where we want to be at the end of next week.”

East is now 18-11, and meets up with Waterloo Gibault Catholic on Wednesday before the rematch at home on Thursday against Edwardsville, then host Triad on Friday, and Collinsville next Tuesday, all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

