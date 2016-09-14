ROXANA – The Roxana girls’ volleyball team has won 10 matches already and shows promise for the rest of the season.

Coach Mike McKinney attributes much of his team’s success to the work ethic and hard work of the girls over the summer months.

“I think everybody also was able to get some quality playing time with our early season tourney and the one in Alton last weekend,” McKinney said. “We have played some matches against high-caliber teams and were able to find out our strengths and weaknesses. I think everybody benefited from the two tournaments.”

McKinney said the girls have exceeded his expectations with their performances so far.

“We had an amazing summer and went to four different tournaments,” he said. “The girls are hungry for success. The reason they are doing well is they want to be successful.”

Roxana played perennial volleyball power Calhoun close in the Roxana Tourney. The Shells won every match but one in the Alton Tourney this past weekend to take second place.

McKinney describes his team as “balanced” this season. Setter, Niah Bevelo, distributes the ball and keeps the entire team involved, the coach said.

“Niah is in her third year of varsity and doing a great job,” McKinney said. “She is like our point guard in basketball.”

Braeden Lackey, an outside hitter, had 22 service points in a Roxana Tourney match and tied a school record of 80 aces last year. Outside hitters Taylor Westfall and Taylor Jackson, have joined Lindsey Cameron and Hannah Kelley as strong forces at the net.

Other varsity players are Abby Kurth, Brittany Alexander, Kiley Winfree, Abby Palen, Lindsey Scroggins and Krysta Meyer.

Alexander is the labero of the team and the others contribute in strong fashion defensively, McKinney said.

“There is no drama or jealously with any of our girls,” McKinney said. “They all want to be successful as a team and so far they are finding their roles.”

It is Coach McKinney’s opinion that champions are made in the off-season.

“You have to give your best effort every time,” he said. “We did 34 matches over the summer. I don’t get paid for it during the summer. It is something I love to do and I love seeing them improve. This season could end up being special for our girls."

