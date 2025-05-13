ALTON - Brayden Drew, a 150-pound junior wrestler, had another outstanding season. He earned his second sectional trip in the 2024-2025 season.

He is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Drew secured his spot in the sectional tournament after winning the Edwardsville Regional. Entering the regional as the second seed, Drew claimed the championship by defeating Belleville East’s Xander Good with a score of 13-4.

This victory marks Drew’s second trip to the sectional tournament this year. Over the course of the season, he accumulated 37 wins prior to the sectional, demonstrating consistent performance on the mat.

Alton coach Eric Roberson expressed pride in Drew’s progress and outlook. “I’m proud of Brayden’s development and his future as a wrestler,” Roberson said.

More like this: