ALTON - Wrestling coaches Jon Wagner and Eric Roberson go a long way back. The two both wrestled at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. Wagner has been an Edwardsville wrestling coach for 31 years and has 34 years overall in coaching.

Coach Wagner was touched that Coach Roberson and the Alton High staff honored him at the sectional on Saturday.

Coach Wagner said all the relationships he has built with the wrestlers and coaches are what he will remember the most about his years as a coach.

"My kids work hard and I can't say enough about all the ones who have wrestled here," he said. "My coaching staff has also been excellent."

Wagner was inducted into the 2019 Wrestling Hall of Fame in Illinois. He graduated from SIUE with a physical education degree in 1994 and a master's in education administration in 2005 from SIUE.

Coach Wagner was uncertain what he will do in retirement, but said he looks forward to spending more undivided time with his wife, Shelia.

More pics at: https://www.randymanning.com/Alton-Regional-Wrestling

