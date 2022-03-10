Coach Rick ReinhartBETHALTO - New Civic Memorial Head Football Coach Rick Reinhart has a Football Open House for all athletes and parents scheduled at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the CM High School Commons. Incoming ninth-grader through 12th grade players are asked to attend.

Reinhart said the open house is a chance for the coaches to meet the parents and student-athletes.

“We will discuss the off-season summer schedule and Bash For Cash Fundraising event at the meeting,” Reinhart said. “We look forward to seeing all the parents and student-athletes attend.”

Reinhart, 69, is a famous name from the past in the history of football at Civic Memorial High School, having coached the Eagles from 1989-2006, going 97-79 in his 18 seasons while being inducted into both the St. Louis Metro and Illinois Football Coaches Hall of Fame, having a career record of 212-186.

