GREENFIELD – Greenfield –Northwestern High School football and basketball coach Joe Pembrook reports today that Levi Stuart, a Greenfield-Northwestern grid co-captain, has made dramatic improvements after being shot a little over a week ago.

Stuart, 17, was allegedly shot by Jason Hart, of Carlinville, in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 7 in Carlinville. Hart, 43, of Carlinville, was charged Monday, Nov. 7, with aggravated battery with a firearm, Carlinville Police Chief David Haley said.

Pembrook said the event has been “traumatic” for Greenfield-Northwestern players and the entire Greenfield community.

“We have heard from not only our community, but heard a lot from neighboring communities,” the coach said. “Several schools have done things and showed support. There is a rivalry with neighboring communities, but when an event like this occurs, it draws everyone together.”

Miraculously, Stuart was on his feet at the hospital yesterday, Pembrook said on Monday morning and was able to speak.

Article continues after sponsor message

When Carlinville Police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 500 block of Johnson Street, they located four boys, two that had received gunshot wounds. The two injured boys were initially taken to Carlinville Area Hospital and ultimately were transferred to St. John’s and Memorial Hospitals in Springfield. The shooting remains under investigation by law enforcement.

Initially, Stuart was in critical condition after being shot from the side, Pembrook said.

“He was very critical initially,” Pembrook said. “We are all so thankful for how he is doing now.”

Stuart was set to be a key member of the Tiger basketball team, but he will likely not be able to play now because of his injuries and necessary recovery, Pembrook said.

Pembrook said Stuart appears to be in “pretty good spirits,” and the coach is hopeful he continues to progress and eventually make a full recovery.

More like this: