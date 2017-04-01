ALTON – Marquette Catholic head boys’ basketball coach Steve Medford has become known for being a winner over the last several years.

Medford has guided the Explorer program to great success and produced several top-notch players. The 2016-2017 team was one of the school’s best, capturing 30 wins with only four losses and advancing to the super-sectional before a loss in the post-season. For Medford’s efforts, he was recently selected as the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association District 19 Coach of the Year.

“The nomination for the award comes from the coaches,” he said. “This is the fourth time in seven years I have received the honor. Because the award comes from coaches that makes it even more special.”

“We beefed up our schedule this year and it paid off. It’s OK if we have a few more losses and it prepares the kids for the post season. We have some good players and a young nucleus of younger kids. We have three sophomores who played a lot of minutes. I remember in a sectional game I looked at my coaches and we had three sophomores and two juniors on the court.”

Medford believes in scouting opponents and preparing for each and every game.

“The team put the time and effort in to prepare,” Medford said. “Proper game preparation makes a big difference.”

The Marquette Catholic coach said the biggest thing to him at the end of the day is he loves taking a group of young kids and when they are accountable young men, will walk away and become accountable human beings.

“There are a lot of life lessons out there,” Medford said. “There is adversity and teamwork and communication skills that have to be developed. I tell a lot of parents and kids, I get them 25 hours a week and the most rewarding part of being a head coach is making them become better kids and human beings.”

Medford said while each year is always different every time he steps on the floor to begin the Marquette Catholic season, yet he is thankful and appreciative of the opportunity.

“I really enjoy coaching every year,” he said. “I think every year I am starting to love coaching even more. When I step on the floor, it is a challenge and I enjoy working at Marquette. There are a lot of good, high-quality kids.”