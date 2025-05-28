ALTON - Although the Redbirds finished their season at 7-22, the team hung in and kept playing hard all season, picking up much experience and learning things along the way.

“I’m pretty proud of my group,” said Alton first-year coach Alyssa Maher. “The first two times we played them was pretty tough, but we came out with no fear, no pressure, we kind of knew what we had, or what we were going to see, and I think they rolled with it. So, I’m really proud of them for fighting for it. I think we showed that.”

Alton's players improved significantly over the season under Coach Maher.

“Absolutely,” Maher said. “We had some ups, a lot of downs, but they kept at it. They were persistent, and they had great attitudes throughout. They did well, so I’m super proud of them this season.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Maher is very confident about her team's future, where the Redbirds lose only one senior, and pick up many players for the 2026 season

“Unfortunately, we are graduating one senior (Ava Taulbee), so we’ll miss her next year," Coach Maher said. "But, I think we’ll have everybody back, and then some. So, I’m really excited, and I think we showed a lot of growth this season. And that’s all I can ask for, to grow and to learn. I think they did that.”

Many of the Redbirds will be playing on summer teams this year, along with hitting the weight room as well, which can only help the team. It's definitely one way Alton can improve.

"Oh, yeah, absolutely,” Maher said. “And they all, I think, play summer ball. We’ll get out again, we’ll get some more reps in, and we’ll just keep getting better.”

More like this: