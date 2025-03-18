Triad senior Drew Winslow.Triad senior Ethan Stewart.TROY — The Triad Knights' boys basketball season concluded with an outstanding 29-7 overall record and a trip to the Final 8 in Springfield, where they faced Chatham Glenwood in the super-sectional. The Knights fell to Chatham Glenwood 43-41 on a last-second shot, marking a bittersweet end to a season filled with promise.

The super-sectional appearance held significant meaning for Triad's seniors. Stars Drew Winslow and Ethan Stewart both contributed notably throughout the contest. They were joined by fellow seniors Isaac Ackerman and Tristan Vanzandt, all of whom played pivotal roles during their time on the varsity team.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“The seniors battled through and had a great run,” Triad Head Coach Jeff Guidry said. “We were in the Sweet Sixteen two years ago, 20-plus game wins last year, and we got to this again, so we’ve been through this before. They didn’t want this to be their last game. Drew and Ethan led us for several years, now.”

Triad senior Isaac Ackerman.Coach Guidry praised the team's resilience and the memories they created throughout the season. He highlighted the grit and toughness displayed by the players, noting that they often fought back from difficult situations.

Article continues after sponsor message

“So many times, we’ve been down, or things haven’t gone right, and they just constantly fought. And they did the same tonight, just came up a little bit short,” he said.

Each time, the seniors were huge contributors to Triad's success.

Looking ahead, Triad is poised to remain competitive, as a significant number of players are set to return for the 2025-2026 season. The foundation laid by this year's team may serve as a strong platform for future success in the region.

More like this:

Spencer Homes Female Athletes Of Month: Edwardsville Seniors Provided Energy Boost To Team In 2024-2025 Season
Mar 21, 2025
Alton Beats Loyola Academy For Third Place At State Tournament
Mar 8, 2025
Short-Handed Triad Knocks Down 10 Threes To Beat Columbia
Feb 12, 2025
Keller, Thompson, Lead Knights With 13 Points Each,Triad's Remarkable Season Ends After Spinning Titans' Layup
Mar 11, 2025
Staunton Wins Third Straight Regional Title - Gets Sectional Semifinal Rematch Against Camp Point
Feb 22, 2025

 