TROY — The Triad Knights' boys basketball season concluded with an outstanding 29-7 overall record and a trip to the Final 8 in Springfield, where they faced Chatham Glenwood in the super-sectional. The Knights fell to Chatham Glenwood 43-41 on a last-second shot, marking a bittersweet end to a season filled with promise.

The super-sectional appearance held significant meaning for Triad's seniors. Stars Drew Winslow and Ethan Stewart both contributed notably throughout the contest. They were joined by fellow seniors Isaac Ackerman and Tristan Vanzandt, all of whom played pivotal roles during their time on the varsity team.

“The seniors battled through and had a great run,” Triad Head Coach Jeff Guidry said. “We were in the Sweet Sixteen two years ago, 20-plus game wins last year, and we got to this again, so we’ve been through this before. They didn’t want this to be their last game. Drew and Ethan led us for several years, now.”

Coach Guidry praised the team's resilience and the memories they created throughout the season. He highlighted the grit and toughness displayed by the players, noting that they often fought back from difficult situations.

“So many times, we’ve been down, or things haven’t gone right, and they just constantly fought. And they did the same tonight, just came up a little bit short,” he said.

Each time, the seniors were huge contributors to Triad's success.

Looking ahead, Triad is poised to remain competitive, as a significant number of players are set to return for the 2025-2026 season. The foundation laid by this year's team may serve as a strong platform for future success in the region.

