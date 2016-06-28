LITCHFIELD - East Alton-Wood River High School head boys basketball coach Kyle Duncan is on top of his game for the summer, working his kids in summer basketball competition.

On Monday night, the Oilers headed to Litchfield and showed on the court they are continuing to improve.

The Oilers also displayed some impressive athleticism and height with Jamie Rosteo and Joel Biesk, both 6-foot-3 boys, and East Alton-Wood River also has a 6-4 boy returning in Hunter Hall, who was playing baseball Monday.

“We are going to have some decent height for the first time since I have been here,” Duncan said. “This is probably the first time we have had three or four guys over 6-2 since I arrived. The height should help.”

Duncan sees the importance of summer basketball for his kids and said they have picked up 30 games over June and July.

“Summer basketball is a huge deal and I think we have improved a lot because of it,” Duncan said. “It helps some of the younger guys get some varsity time. Overall, I am optimistic about this upcoming basketball season. Our kids are improving.”

