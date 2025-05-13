ALTON - Alton High School has accepted the resignation of Deserea Howard as head coach of the girls basketball team, ending her six-year tenure with the program. Howard led the Lady Redbirds to a record of 123 wins and 51 losses, capturing three Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Regional titles, two sectional titles, and a third-place finish in 2025.

During the past three seasons, the team surpassed 30 wins each year and secured multiple in-season tournament championships.

Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick expressed gratitude for Howard’s leadership and the elevated level of success she brought to the program.

The school plans to post the head coaching position soon, with the goal of hiring a new coach before the end of summer.

Kusnerick said this timeline is intended to allow the incoming coach to develop and implement a plan of action for the Redbird girls basketball program moving forward.

“Coach Howard led Lady Redbird Girls Basketball to a level never seen before and has raised the bar in Redbird Nation for future student-athletes,” Kusnerick said in a statement.

