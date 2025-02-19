EDWARDSVILLE - Collinsville head boys basketball coach Darin Lee is looking for his squad to rebound when they end their regular season on Friday night, Feb. 21, 2025, at Fletcher Gym in Collinsville and then prepare to meet the Redbirds again in regional action.

The Kahoks end the regular season with Senior Night at home against Alton on Friday night, Feb. 21, 2025, then play the Redbirds again five nights later in the regional semifinal at the Redbirds Nest. Lee knows it’s going to be a difficult task, but it’s a challenge he knows his club can meet.

“We have Alton on Friday,” Coach Lee said. “We play Alton twice, we’re just having to beat Alton. That’s what really, it’s about. Then, if we win that one, we’ll try to go on.”

Coach Lee also knows the road ahead will be tough, but the Kahoks are ready to meet the challenges.

“We’ve got tough teams to play,” Lee said. “I just hope we can beat Alton.”

Kahoks star Donovan Coates has been playing very well for Collinsville this season, and he’ll be the main focus for the Kahoks as the postseason gets underway. Coates led the Kahoks with 14 points against Edwardsville on Tuesday night.

“Don’s playing well,” Lee said. “He’s played well, so there’s no question. We’ve got to continue to get him open, and get him some shots. He’s got to knock some shots down, get Don open.’

Collinsville is now 15-15 overall. The Kahoks will travel to Alton in the IHSA Class 4A regional at Alton next Wednesday night with a game starting at 7:30 p.m.

