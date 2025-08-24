GRANITE CITY - Alton’s football team demonstrated notable speed and strength during a scrimmage against Granite City on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. The matchup took place at Granite City High School, where the Alton Redbirds showcased their readiness for the upcoming season.

Redbirds' head coach Cody Markle expressed confidence in his team’s progress and outlook for the season.

“I couldn’t even be more excited," he said. "These boys have stepped up this summer, put an emphasis on taking that next step in our culture and standards. I couldn’t be more proud of these young men. They came in every day with the heat and constant camp and really answered the call and realized what they want for themselves, the program and community."

Alton is scheduled to travel for a game against Belleville Althoff Catholic at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. Following that, Quincy will visit Alton on Sept. 5, and the Redbirds will host Triad on Sept. 12.

Markle anticipates a strong season ahead. “I think it will be a breakout season this year — that is the goal in mind. The boys are ready to take the next step. The atmosphere and culture change had all goes to the boys.

"We sat down and discussed what we wanted to do and achieve. It all came from our boys, and they said we will accomplish this. Our boys have worked hard. The team really stepped up as leaders and players."

"I think this one is one to watch,” he said of the 2025 Redbirds football boys squad.

