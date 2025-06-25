GRANITE CITY - The Collinsville Gators could very well be a contender for top honors at SWISA this year, head coach Peggy Butler said at the SWISA Relays on Monday night, June 23, 2025. The Collinsville Swim Club came in third on Monday in the relays meet with 209 points.

"Well, I'd like to think we're a real contender," Butler said, "but we still have a couple of age groups where we're short. I don't have enough nine-and-10 boys, but we're extremely strong in nine-and-10 girls and 15-18 boys."

Butler was optimistic about good things happening to her team in the meet and the remainder of the season.

"I think we're going to have a tough meet Thursday against the Summers-Port Sharks. and then, I hope just to be in the top two at the championships."

The Gators travel to Summers-Port Swim Club for a meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

It's something that Butler and her team are anticipating - the meet with Summers-Port and the SWISA Championship in July - and are optimistic about.

"Absolutely," Butler said. "It's the best part of the year. For a lot of kids, who swim all winter, this is kind of what brings them back to their love of swimming - summer."

