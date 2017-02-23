NORMAL – Edwardsville's girls basketball team will face a difficult test at 7 p.m. today when the Tigers meet Rock Island in the IHSA Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship's Normal Community Sectional final.

The Tigers enter the contest at 29-0 on the year, having eliminated Springfield 67-47 in Monday's sectional semifinal game at Collinsville's Fletcher Gym; the Rocks moved into tonight's final after defeating Bradley-Bourbonnais 70-31 Monday.

Tonight's winner advances to Monday's Bloomington Supersectional at Illinois Wesleyan against the winner of tonight's Aurora East Sectional winner, either Lisle Benet Academy or Plainfield East, at 7 p.m. Monday, with a trip to the Class 4A semifinals next Friday at Illinois State's Redbird Arena in Normal at stake. Monday's supersectional winner meets the Chicago Mother MacAuley Supersectional winner in the state semifinals.

Edwardsville eliminated Rock Island 59-42 in last year's sectional final in Alton.

“They're good,” Tiger coach Lori Blade said of the Rocks following Monday's win. “It should be a great game; it'll be two teams that'll go after it and battle. It should be a good girls basketball game.”

