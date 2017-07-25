CARLINVILLE - As school-year preparations begin, CNB Bank & Trust will be hosting their annual School Supply Drive. Local communities have the opportunity to make a child’s school year brighter by making donations of much-needed school supplies at any CNB branch location. Help a child start the year off right.

Needed items include: pens, pencils, notebooks, loose leaf paper, backpacks, calculators, tissues, paper towels, hand sanitizer, crayons, colored pencils, highlighters, flash drives, etc. Donations will be accepted in the lobbies of all CNB branch locations from July 21 – Aug. 11. Online monetary donations can be made for as many communities as you wish, and CNB will match up to $500 in total online donations to support children in need of school supplies in the communities we serve at www.cnbil.com.

Starting the school year off strong is important. Help provide tomorrow’s leaders and creators the supplies they need to succeed.

