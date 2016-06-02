CARLINVILLE - CNB Bank & Trust in Alton is offering discounted baseball tickets for the official CNB Night at Busch Stadium, Saturday Night July 16th St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins. This game is a Cardinal promotional game and the first 30,000 fans over 16 years of age will receive a 2006 World Series Championship Mystery Players Ring

Tickets go on sale June 1st for ONLY $30 each (The face value of the tickets is $58.)

The seats are located in sections 268, 269 & 270 (Just left of Big Mac Land on the left field side.) Tickets are first come, first serve!

All tickets sold from Alton will benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Alton. Stop in the Alton CNB Bank & Trust branch at 200 E. Homer Adams Parkway to purchase tickets or visit us online at CNBIL.COM.

“We are always willing and excited to partner with worthwhile charitable organizations such as The Boys & Girls Club of Alton”, states Larry Franklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of CNB Bank & Trust. “We are excited and honored to be selected as a recipient of this year’s CNB Cardinal Night. It’s great for the kids and families we serve. This is just another way that CNB has chosen to support our Club. This is a great opportunity and we hope people take advantage of purchasing these reasonably priced tickets and help our kids in the process. We would really appreciate it!” says Al Womack, Executive Director of The Boys & Girls Club of Alton.

Let’s have fun this summer and sell some Cardinal tickets to help The Boys & Girls Club!

