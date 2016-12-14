CNB Bank and Trust's Mark Haggard named one of Southern Illinois' "People to Know" Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The St. Louis Small Business Monthly magazine has highlighted CNB Bank & Trust’s Market President Mark Haggard as one of Southern Illinois’ People to Know. The Dec 2016 issue of the magazine is dedicated to spotlighting area professionals who are making a difference by helping small businesses flourish. Click the link below to read the full story. http://www.pageturnpro.com/St-Louis-Small-Business-Monthly/75882-STL-SBM-December-2016/index.html#1 Article continues after sponsor message CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More! Trending