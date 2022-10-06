JERSEY - In conjunction with CNB Bank & Trust, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month of September are Dylan Burch(9) and Alexis Hedden (8). The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based on the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, that a student receives for a given month.

F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

Article continues after sponsor message

During September, Dylan and Alexis received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at J.C.H.S. They are being congratulated by Mike LaTempt of CNB Bank & Trust.