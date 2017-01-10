CARLINVILLE - CNB Bank & Trust announces a scholarship competition that enables Illinois high school Seniors to enter a statewide essay-writing contest. The competition is part of a program sponsored by Illinois community banks and the CBAI Foundation for Community Banking to increase public awareness of locally owned banks and their contributions to the community.

CNB Bank & Trust is a member of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI), which formed the Foundation in 1996. A monetary award in the amount of $1,000 a year for up to four years of higher education will be awarded to the author of the best entry submitted to the CBAI Foundation by a participating high school Senior. Up to 12 additional first-place $1,000 awards and 13 second-place $500 awards are available in each of the regions of the state. An additional $500 will be awarded to the high school of the overall winner.

The bank is working with all area high schools to invite seniors to submit one-paragraph entries on topics concerning the impact/importance of community banking on themselves, someone they know, and their communities.

Contest information is available at each CNB location and at local schools. Entries must be submitted to CNB Bank & Trust in Carlinville by Friday, January 20. Students can email their complete entry information to Teresa Kirk at tkirk@cnbil.com. CNB will then submit selected entries to the CBAI Foundation to be entered in the statewide competition.

Based in Springfield, CBAI is a professional association that represents approximately 350 Illinois-chartered banks and thrifts throughout Illinois.

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville. In addition to a wide variety of traditional banking services, CNB also offers farm management, investment, and trust services. For more information about CNB and its unique community-centered approach to banking, visit www.cnbil.com.

