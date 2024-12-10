EDWARDSVILLE - CNB Bank & Trust, N.A. is excited to announce the appointment of Peter Gruben, CFA, as Chief Investment Officer. In this key leadership role, Gruben will guide the bank’s investment strategies, ensuring comprehensive portfolio management solutions and delivering customized investment services for a variety of clients, including trust, agency, IRA, and charitable accounts. With his expertise, CNB aims to further enhance its reputation for providing exceptional investment management and fiduciary services.

Gruben brings over 30 years of experience as an investment professional, offering a deep understanding of financial markets and a proven history of managing diverse portfolios. His extensive expertise spans trust and investment management, enabling him to deliver strategic, client-focused solutions tailored to individual and institutional needs.

“We are thrilled to have Peter join our team,” said Norma Bellcoff, VP, Senior Trust Officer & Director of WMG at CNB Bank & Trust. “His vast knowledge and extensive background in portfolio management make him an asset to our clients and our organization. We are confident he will drive success for our investment services and continue to strengthen our client relationships.”

A native of Illinois, Gruben earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from DePaul University in Chicago. He also holds the esteemed Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, underscoring his dedication to the highest standards of professional excellence and ethical practice in investment management.

Gruben joined CNB Bank & Trust in November 2024 and is based out of the Glen Carbon branch. His leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the bank’s investment direction and expanding its capabilities to meet the growing needs of clients.

CNB Bank & Trust has 18 locations to better serve its customers: Alton; Brighton; Carlinville; Carrollton; Chapin; Clayton, MO; Edwardsville – Glen Carbon; Hillsboro; Jacksonville (2); Jerseyville; Litchfield; Oak Forest; Palos Heights; Pittsfield; Taylorville; Tinley Park; and Virden. In addition to a wide variety of traditional banking services, CNB also offers farm management, investment, and trust services. For more information about CNB and its unique community-centered approach to banking, visit www.cnbil.com.

