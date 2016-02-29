Bank employees make heart disease awareness a priority

CARLINVILLE - February is American Heart Month, with on-going events designed to bring education and awareness of heart disease and stroke to women world-wide. The American Heart Association’s Wear Red Day was a specific event held in early February, and CNB Bank & Trust employees enthusiastically participated in supporting this important cause.

With the employee base of CNB Bank & Trust being 66% female, women’s health issues are at the forefront. As a result, CNB Bank & Trust employees made this day of awareness personal. By paying to wear blue jeans and red CNB Bank & Trust t-shirts to work on Friday, February 5, employees raised money to be donated to the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women program.

With the regional bank president’s coming together to match employee donations, the bank as a whole had the honor of donating $1,152.00 in the fight for awareness, prevention, and treatment of this debilitating disease.

With the information from this event in the forefront of our minds, the employees at CNB Bank & Trust would like to remind you that current information about heart disease is always available at http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/. The American Heart Association’s comprehensive website includes warning signs, treatment options, inspirational stories, healthy recipes, and much more.

CNB Bank & Trust is Illinois’ oldest bank established in 1854 and has 13 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville.

