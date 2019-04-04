JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with CNB Bank & Trust, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month of March are Reagan Reynolds (9) and Tayten Startk (8). The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During March Reagan and Tayten received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at J.C.H.S. They are being congratulated by Matt Eschbach, Assistant Vice President, CNB Bank & Trust.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: