JACKSONVILLE - CNB Bank & Trust, N.A. is pleased to announce the addition of Victor Henson as Trust Officer. Mr. Henson is based out of the Jacksonville, IL branch, and will administer trust accounts for CNB’s Jacksonville, Carlinville, and Pittsfield branches, as well as supporting business development efforts for all CNB Bank & Trust branches. Henson is a seasoned professional who brings more than 35 years of investment management and trust administration experience.

As a Trust Officer, Henson will work closely with clients and fellow advisors within the Wealth Management Group to develop financial strategies based on each clients’ unique needs and long-term objectives.

Article continues after sponsor message

Henson earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and an MBA in Marketing and Management from Western Illinois University. He is a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) and can be reached at 217-243-6654 or at vhenson@cnbil.com.

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville.

More like this: