CNB Bank & Trust, Board of Directors has selected Mark Haggard as Alton’s new Market President.

“We are thrilled to be able to promote a talented and seasoned CNB officer who has worked in the CNB family for several years and is a native of the Alton area," states Tony Heitzig, Regional President. "This internal promotion allows CNB to continue offering the same level of dedicated service and commitment to its customers. Our customers always enjoy seeing familiar faces.”

Most recently, Mark was CNB’s Senior Commercial Credit Underwriting and Analysis Officer with over 12 years in commercial banking. Mark has been an Alton resident his entire life and is very active in the Alton community participating in many community organizations such as the River Bend Growth Association, Pride Inc., Salvation Army, Alton Main Street and several events throughout the year such as the Alton Halloween Parade. Mark has owned and operated several small businesses in Alton which gives him great credibility within the business community.

“His knowledge of commercial loans from both the lending and analysis viewpoints should provide an excellent foundation for his new position," states Larry Franklin, EVP, Chief Operating Officer. "I have seen this young man blossom and grow within our organization. I am proud to have Mark at the helm here in Alton.”

Also, Amy Roady has been promoted by the CNB Board of Directors to the dual role of Retail Lending Officer and CSR (Customer Service Representative) Supervisor II. Amy has played a key role in the success of the Alton branch.

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville.

