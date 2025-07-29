ST. LOUIS - Registration is now open for the Fall 2025 session of Citizens for Modern Transit’s Ten Toes + Transit program, held in partnership with AARP in St. Louis and the St. Clair County Transit District. Those interested in taking part in the program credited with helping 10,000+ older adults integrate walking and public transit use to explore area attractions in a social setting can register by visitingwww.CMT-STL.org then selecting Ten Toes + Transit in the Programs drop box at the top of the page. Individuals can also call Citizens for Modern Transit at 314-231-7272 or attend one of five in-person registration events scheduled for August.

The Fall 2025 session gets underway with a kick-off walk on August 28 with a tour of the City of St. Louis Old Courthouse in downtown. Participants will take the MetroLink to the to downtown St. Louis from the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne-I-44 Transit Center. The 12-week-long, guided walking groups get underway and run through the end of November. Individuals can join a group that is most convenient for them based on location, time and day of the week. Each week, walk group members and a trained volunteer walk leader meet up and take MetroLink or MetroBus to one of the hundreds of area attractions accessible via transit. Groups walk anywhere from 0.25 to 5 miles while exploring, then typically grab lunch or a snack and complete the reverse trip back.

The Ten Toes + Transit program also offers several special tours each session, as well as the availability of Coffee Club walks and Happy Hour excursions. The Coffee Club walks are held on Saturday mornings and offer participants the chance to explore local coffee shops throughout the region. Happy Hour excursions will be held on select weekdays, and those participating will visit an array of venues with food and drink specials.

The cost is $15 per 12-week session and includes access to weekly walks, all special excursions and a walking kit (valued at $50) with a belt bag, transit tickets, pedometer and more. Those who opt in to receive information from AARP will get a free Ten Toes + Transit program t-shirt while supplies last. Single-walk options are also now available for $5 each.

In-person registration events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on the following dates:

August 8 at St. Clair County Office on Aging, located at 201 N. Church Street, Belleville, IL 62220

August 13 at the Shrewsbury Community Center, located at 5200 Shrewsbury Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63119

August 15 at Citizens for Modern Transit, located at 701 Market Street, Suite 275, St. Louis, MO 63101

August 19 at the Belleville Transit Center, located at 800 Scheel Street, Belleville, IL 62220

August 22 at the St. Clair County Office on Aging, located at 201 N. Church Street, Belleville, IL 62220

To learn more about Citizens for Modern Transit’s Ten Toes + Transit program, visit www.CMT-STL.org.

